KENTON — Frank E. Rogers Jr., 83, of Kenton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the Arlington Good Samaritan Nursing Home.

A funeral service for Frank is 1 p.m. Dec. 7, 2020, at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Frank to the Hardin County Armory or New Hope Ministry Park Shelter.

The family would like to thank the staff at both the Arlington Good Samaritan and Hospice for the exceptional care they provided.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

