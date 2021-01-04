Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY— Francis W. Weaver, 75, formerly of Wharton, died at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky, where he resided the past four years.

A private family Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salem Township near Upper Sandusky, with Father Conrad Sutter officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Heritage Society and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH. 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve the Weaver family.

