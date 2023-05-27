Francis Mueller

Francis John “Fran” Mueller, of Marion, passed away suddenly Thursday, May 25, 2023. He was 62 years old.

Visitation for Fran is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. A funeral Mass is noon Thursday at Holy Cross Church in DeWitt, New York. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Syracuse, New York.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Dairy Science Association for the Foundation Scholar for Dairy Production, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!