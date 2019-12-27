Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOREST — Frances J. Lawrence, age 84, of Forest died at her residence Dec. 24, 2019.

She was born Feb. 14, 1935, in Wharton to the late Clifton “Tip” and Esther Pearl (Yeater) Myers. She married John A. Lawrence Sr. on Feb. 19, 1955, he preceded her in death May 5, 2013.

She is survived by sons, John Lawrence Jr. and Joseph Lawrence, both of Forest; daughters Shari Rainsburg, her fiance Pudge Justice, of Findlay; and Susie, of Forest; a brother Jimmy Myers, Upper Sandusky; sisters, Maxine Biglin, Galion; Edna Bohlen, Carey; Ginny Jones, Harpster; 10 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter-in-law, Darlene Lawrence; siblings, Anna Jeannett Cornish, Tommy Myers, Albert “Jimbo” Myers and Peggy Biglin.

Mrs. Lawrence was a member of First Baptist Church, Forest, a former member of the Forest Fire Department ladies auxiliary and the coffee break club.

For hobbies, she enjoyed crocheting, watching soap operas, cooking, gardening and canning.

At age 11, Frances started working in the kitchen at the former Bow-N-Arrow, Upper Sandusky, and learned how to save and stretch her money. John and Frances lived a simple life and Frances became a homemaker. On the outside, Frances was quiet, shy and timid, but when it came to raising her children she was stern and known as the disciplinarian. Her children, grandchildren and neighborhood children remember her as a caring, loving individual who was always willing to lend a helping hand.

The family requests casual attire for visitation, which is 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Clark Shields Funeral Home. A funeral will take place at noon Monday at the funeral home with Pastor James Robinette officiating. Burial will follow at Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com to share a memory or send a condolence.