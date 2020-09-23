Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY— Frances E. Caudill Tanner, 85, of Vanlue, died at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. There will be a visitation from 2-6 p.m. Friday at Phelps and Son Funeral Home in Paintsville, Kentucky. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Phelps and Son Funeral Home with the Revs. Rutherford Blair and Jerry Colvin officiating. Burial will follow at Topsy Ratliff Cemetery in Denver, Kentucky.

