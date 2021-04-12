Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















LIMA — Frances Ann Pugh, 83, of Lima, formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away April 10, 2021, at Springview Manor.

A private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Interim Hospice, 3745 Shawnee Road, Suite 108, Lima, OH 45806.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at chiles-lamanfh.com.

