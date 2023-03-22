Floyd Marshall Posted on March 22, 2023 0 Floyd Milton Marshall, 84, of Durango, Colorado, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Mercy Hospice House, Durango. A memorial service for Floyd Marshall is 5 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Upper Sandusky. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription