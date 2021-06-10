Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















ADA — Floyd E. Crowe, Jr., age 80, passed away at 11:23 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada, with Pastor Doug Flinn officiating. Burial will be in Dunkirk Cemetery, Dunkirk. The funeral service for Floyd will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. Monday. Friends may call from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Walnut Grove United Methodist Church, Kenton, the American Cancer Society or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at hansonneelyallison.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

