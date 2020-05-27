Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Floyd C. Hissong, age 85, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home in Bunker Hill.

There will be no visitation. Graveside services for Floyd C. Hissong are 1 p.m. Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Johnny Phillips officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Lodge of Upper Sandusky, John Stewart UMC, or Noah’s Ark Rescue and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

