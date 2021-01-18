Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Florence L. Allison, 91, of Carey, passed away at 11:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky with her daughter by her side.

A private service will be held at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey, with the Rev. William Schultz officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be sent to stombaughbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!