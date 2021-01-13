Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Florence Catherine Fry, 97, of Findlay, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

At Florence’s request, a private family graveside service will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey with Pastor Robert Greene officiating.

Memorial Contributions may be given to East Mt. Zion Church or World Gospel Missions and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be expressed at StombaughBatton.com.

