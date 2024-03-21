Faye Elliott

HARPSTER — Faye Ann “Tee” Elliott, of Harpster, died March 15, 2024, at the OSU Wexner Center. She was 72.

Graveside services at Oak Hill Cemetery will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

She was born April 7, 1951, in Greenfield to the late Theodore and Martha (Cropper) Elliott.

She is survived by a sister, a brother and many nieces and nephew, including great and great-great.

She was preceded in death by a brother.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!