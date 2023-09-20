Faith Cheney

Faith Gloria (McWilliams) Cheney, age 87, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio passed into her eternal rest at 12:11 AM on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Westbrook Assisted Living & Memory Care.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wyandot County 4-H Endowment Fund, Upper Sandusky Community Library, or Salvation Army for camperships to Camp Swoneky, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

