Evelyn J. Dennison-Swerline, age 82, of Upper Sandusky, and formerly of North Robinson, passed away at 5:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at the Powell Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Public visitations for Evelyn Dennison-Swerline are 4-6 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. The funeral service will be private with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating and with burial at Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Evangelical United Methodist Church and may be sent to the funeral home at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

