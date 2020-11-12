Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Evelyn Hendricks, of Vanlue, died at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Birchaven Village in Findlay. She was 86.

Friends will be received from 10 -11 a.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. It will be required to wear a mask and social distance. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Melanie Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Bloom Cemetery near Vanlue.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!