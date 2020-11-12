Home Obituaries Evelyn Hendricks

Evelyn Hendricks

Posted on November 12, 2020
CAREY — Evelyn Hendricks, of Vanlue, died at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Birchaven Village in Findlay. She was 86.

Friends will be received from 10 -11 a.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. It will be required to wear a mask and social distance. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Melanie Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Bloom Cemetery near Vanlue.

