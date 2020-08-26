Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Evelyn “Evie” Hall-Case, age 89, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 9:29 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Westbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care in Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service for Evie Hall-Case is 11 a.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home with the Rev. Ken Wessler and Tom Baker officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Upper Sandusky. Visitation is two hours before the service Friday from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wyandot County Council on Aging and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.





















