Evelyn Courtad

FOREST — Evelyn P. Courtad, age 94, of Forest, died Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday at Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor Johnny Phillips Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Hueston Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest Fire Department in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

