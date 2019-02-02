Eugene Swinehart

Eugene Allen Swinehart, age 85, of Upper Sandusky, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.

Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Monday the funeral home with Pastor Dennis Livingston officiating. Interment will follow at Nevada Cemetery with full military services being conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

