Ernest H. Clark Jr. Posted on April 27, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! CAREY — Ernest H. Clark Jr., of Forest, died at 8:28 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay. He was 84. Private graveside services will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey, with the Rev. William Schultz officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!