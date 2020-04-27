Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Ernest H. Clark Jr., of Forest, died at 8:28 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay. He was 84.

Private graveside services will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey, with the Rev. William Schultz officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey.

