CALEDONIA — Erlene Mae Navarro, of Sycamore, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 at her residence. She was 98.

Born in McCutchenville, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Ida Mae Kenner.

A private graveside service will take place at a later date at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore.

Timson Allen & Melroy Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting with arrangements.

