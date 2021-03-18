Home Obituaries Erin J. Boose

Erin J. Boose

Posted on March 18, 2021
FOREST — Erin J. Boose, of Forest, died March 12, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. She was 40.

Arrangements are being handled by Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest.

