SYCAMORE — It is with great sadness we are announcing the passing of Erik S. “Baby” Reamer.

Visitation for Erik is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore. The family would like everyone attending the visitation wear a mask and social distance. The family will receive family and friends after 2 p.m. Saturday at the Sycamore Community Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Community Library, Mohawk Athletic Boosters or the Wyandot County Humane Society in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

