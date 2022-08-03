Eric Joseph Ross, age 38, of Bremen, Indiana, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Funeral services for Eric Ross are 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. John McKinnon and Rich Graham officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Adult and Teen Challenge and or the Upper Sandusky Parks Department to purchase a bench and tree in memory of Eric. Memorials may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

Eric was born June 2, 1984, in Upper Sandusky, to Lawrence Jr. and Cynthia (Austin) Ross. His father Larry survives in Upper Sandusky, and his mother, Cindy Martin, also survives in Upper Sandusky.

He is survived by his paternal grandparents, Rosa Reese, of Webster, Florida; and Lawrence Ross Sr., of Mansfield; two brothers, Blake (Melissa) Ross, of Swanton; and Brice Ross, of Upper Sandusky; along with his half-brother and half-sister, Chandler Ross, of Marion; and Lillian Ross, of Upper Sandusky; and stepsisters and stepbrother Brianna (Zach) McClurg, of Columbus; Samantha Van Hoose, of Fostoria; Katie (Aaron) Kline, of Upper Sandusky; and Ryley (Marki) Martin, also of Upper Sandusky.

From a young age Eric had a passion for sports and excelled in wrestling, where he still holds the record for the number of escapes at Upper Sandusky High School. Eric was a 2002 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School and went on to attend the University of Findlay and Ohio State University.

He served as a counselor for Adult and Teen Challenge in Western Michigan, San Antonio, Texas, and Fort Myers, Florida. Over the last few years, he had been working as an HVAC technician while residing in Florida and Indiana.

He was a member of Trinity Evangelical United Methodist Church, and for hobbies, he enjoyed music, following the Dallas Cowboys and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Eric was truly a hero, not only to his family, but by his selfless act of being an organ donor, he was able to give life to three recipients of his life-giving organs.

Eric was extremely witty and smart, was very handsome and so loved. He had the heart of an angel, always looking out for others and defending the underdog. He meant the world to his family, and they treasured him beyond measure. He was not only a son but a best friend. He will forever be remembered as his mother’s sunshine, pride, and joy.

