Emma Jeanette Johnson Posted on May 27, 2020

CAREY — Emma Jeanette Johnson, 81, of rural Upper Sandusky, died at 7:48 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Wyandot Memorial Hospital emergency room in Upper Sandusky.

Graveside services are 11 a.m. Friday at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey, with the Rev. William Schultz officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carey Historical Society and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at www.stombaughbatton.com.