Home Obituaries Emma Jeanette Johnson

Emma Jeanette Johnson

Posted on May 27, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

CAREY — Emma Jeanette Johnson, 81, of rural Upper Sandusky, died at 7:48 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Wyandot Memorial Hospital emergency room in Upper Sandusky.

Graveside services are 11 a.m. Friday at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey, with the Rev. William Schultz officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carey Historical Society and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at www.stombaughbatton.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Thomas Cantwell Cory II

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    May 27, 2020
    2 min read

  • Floyd C. Hissong

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    May 27, 2020
    2 min read

  • Bub Penix

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    May 27, 2020
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply