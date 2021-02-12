Home Obituaries Elven E. “Shorty” Shade

Elven E. “Shorty” Shade

Posted on February 12, 2021
0
MARION — Elven E. “Shorty” Shade, age 95, of Bucyrus, passed away Monday Feb. 8, 2021, in Bucyrus.

There will be no services per family’s wishes.

Memorial contributions may be made in Elven’s name to a favorite charity. 

Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio is honored to serve Elven’s family.

Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio is honored to serve Elven's family.

