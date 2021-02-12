Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















MARION — Elven E. “Shorty” Shade, age 95, of Bucyrus, passed away Monday Feb. 8, 2021, in Bucyrus.

There will be no services per family’s wishes.

Memorial contributions may be made in Elven’s name to a favorite charity.

Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio is honored to serve Elven’s family.

Visit cremationservicesofohio.com to leave a message of support.

