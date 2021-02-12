Elven E. “Shorty” Shade Posted on February 12, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! MARION — Elven E. “Shorty” Shade, age 95, of Bucyrus, passed away Monday Feb. 8, 2021, in Bucyrus. There will be no services per family’s wishes. Memorial contributions may be made in Elven’s name to a favorite charity. Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio is honored to serve Elven’s family. Visit cremationservicesofohio.com to leave a message of support. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!