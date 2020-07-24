Home Obituaries Elouise Myers

Elouise Myers

Posted on July 24, 2020
CAREY — Elouise Myers, 98, of Carey, died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

The family is planning a private graveside ceremony at Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

The family would like to thank Bridge Hospice for making her last days peaceful and comfortable.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dorcas Carey Library and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

