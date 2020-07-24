Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Elouise Myers, 98, of Carey, died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

The family is planning a private graveside ceremony at Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

The family would like to thank Bridge Hospice for making her last days peaceful and comfortable.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dorcas Carey Library and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

