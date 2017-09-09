Ellen M. Voorhees, age 93, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 4:25 p.m. at Fairhaven Community, Upper Sandusky.

Services for Ellen Voorhees will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2017 at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Rev. Jim Stauffer and Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 10, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 5 pm at the funeral home.

Ellen had a heart for missions and as such the family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Trinity Evangelical Missions or Hospice of Wyandot County, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

