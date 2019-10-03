Ella Katherine Hunsicker, age 87, of Morral, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at her residence.

A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Meeker United Methodist Church with Pastor Kathy Herr and Pastor Ben Shaeffer officiating. Interment will follow at LaRue Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Meeker UMC or Ohio Health Hospice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or share a story.

