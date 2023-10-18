Elizabeth Bland

CAREY — Elizabeth A. “Liz” Bland, 78, of Carey, died Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at her residence.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A Scripture service will be at 4 p.m Thursday.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation, with Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv., officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey.

