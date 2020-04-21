Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















GREENVILLE — Eleanor Louise Schley, 79, of New Madison, passed away, peacefully, early Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home.

The family would like to thank State of the Heart Care for the excellent care Louise received over the last year. Memorial contributions may be given in memory of Louise to State of the Heart Care, 1350 N. Broadway St., Greenville, OH 45331.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a public celebration of life will take place at a later date.

The family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes with the final arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!