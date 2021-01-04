Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Edward W. “Chief” Vincent, 83, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center as a result of COVID-19, with his great-granddaughter, Anna Vogel, holding his hand.

Currently the family is delaying service due to COVID-19. They plan on having a graveside service and a celebration of life at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Davita Dialysis Center, the Wyandot County Council on Aging or the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH. 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve the Vincent family.

