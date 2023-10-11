Home Obituaries Edward Stroub

Edward Stroub

Posted on October 11, 2023
CAREY — Edward Dean Stroub, of Findlay, died Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay. He was 84. 

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 West Findlay Street, Carey.  A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday with Pastor Cynthia Morrison officiating.

