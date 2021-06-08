Spread the Love - Share this Post!























FINDLAY — A private service for Edward Ray Roberts will be held for the family at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, in Findlay. Edward’s nephew, Pastor Herb Roberts will officiate. Interment will follow at Knollcrest Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad.

Memorials can be made in Edward’s name to Teddy’s Rescue, Findlay.

Online condolences are welcomed at coldrencrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!