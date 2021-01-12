Home Obituaries Edward Lee Clemens

Edward Lee Clemens

Posted on January 12, 2021
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Edward Lee Clemens, Upper Sandusky, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, from complications from frontotemporal degeneration at Arbors of Stow, in Stow.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Marilynn M. Lortz

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    January 12, 2021
    2 min read

  • Rita E. Nye

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    January 12, 2021
    42 second read

  • Marjorie G. Reiter Bumb

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    January 11, 2021
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply