Edward “Eddie” F. Kuenzli, age 83, Upper Sandusky, passed on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at his home in Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service for Edward F. Kuenzli is 11 a.m. Thursday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with Pastor Jay Scott officiating. Burial will take place at Pleasant View Cemetery in Sycamore, where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard. Visitation is 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with an Elks Memorial Service to be held at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. The family has suggested casual attire for the visitation and service.

Memorials may be made to Wyandot County Council on Aging, or Hospice of Wyandot County, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

