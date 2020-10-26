Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Edward C. Fry, age 69, of Nevada, passed away at 4:18 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Columbus.

A funeral service for Edward Fry is 11 a.m. Thursday at Nevada Lutheran Church with the Rev. Tim Nilsen officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot County Council on Aging and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at www.lucasbatton.com.

