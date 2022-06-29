Edward Burnside Posted on June 29, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! SYCAMORE — Edward H. Burnside, age 90, formerly of Sycamore, died at 8:23 a.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Fairhaven Community, Upper Sandusky. Funeral services for Ed will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Darrin Harvey officiating. Burial will follow at Sycamore Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Mohawk Athletics in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882. Online expressions of sympathy can be made to waltonmoorefuneralhome.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!