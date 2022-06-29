Edward Burnside

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Edward H. Burnside, age 90, formerly of Sycamore, died at 8:23 a.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Fairhaven Community, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Ed will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Darrin Harvey officiating. Burial will follow at Sycamore Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mohawk Athletics in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made to waltonmoorefuneralhome.com

