Edna Mae Jacks, age 88, of Upper Sandusky, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

She was born April 17, 1931, in Columbus, to the late Alma M. Wallace and Clyde Groce. She married Esel Olen Jacks on June 28, 1948, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 14, 2003.

Edna is survived by her children, Walter Earl Jacks, Clyde (Shirley) Jacks, Jacksonstown; Juanita McCort, Newark; 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is Glendora Lord, whom Edna and Olen took in and raised through high school; and special friend, Courtney Barth.

She was preceded in death by a son, Esel Olen Jacks Jr.; a daughter-in-law, Lois; and grandchildren Ricky Hickman and Clyde H. Jacks Jr. (C.J.).

She was a member of the Apostolic Gospel Church in Upper Sandusky for more than 20 years, where she was a Sunday school teacher.

Edna began her career in 1973 working in retirement homes for Walnut Creek Village, while raising her family in Jacksontown.

Edna and Olen then moved to Upper Sandusky, where she was employed by United Church Homes at the Riddle Haven Retirement Home for six years. She then became the activities director for Wyandot County Senior Citizens.

Edna then went to work for Experience Works, where she held bible studies at Fairhaven and read to the residents, which was her passion.

Mrs. Jacks held bible studies in her home, was a member of the Red Hat Belles Society of Upper Sandusky, and prison ministry Kairo’s of Marion Prison.

She enjoyed making yarn cats, pouting babies, collecting angels, helping out at church and volunteering at Fairhaven.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Rodney Donohoo officiating. Interment will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Monday and 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Gospel Church or Wyandot County Senior Citizens in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 225 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To send a condolence or share a story, visit www.BringmanClark.com.