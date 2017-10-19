Edna Giles

Edna Mae Giles, age 76, of Upper Sandusky, died at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 at Fairhaven Health Care Community.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastors Walt Sheppard and Matt Marshall officiating. Burial will follow in Nevada Cemetery, Nevada. Visitation is 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Corner Stone Baptist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence, share a memory or to view the life tribute video visit www.BringmanClark.com.

