Eddie Shepherd

Eddie Dean Shepherd, age 71, of Marseilles, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. A graveside service for Eddie Dean Shepherd is 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Chandler Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Moore officiating. Eddie’s military service will be recognized and honored by the Upper Sandusky Color Guard following prayers at the cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

