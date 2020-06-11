Earl Thomas Posted on June 11, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Earl Thomas, age 81, of Kenton, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his residence. Private services will be held with Pastor Doug Pummell officiating. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hardin County Fair Foundation at P.O. Box 317, Kenton, OH 43326, or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Bringman Clark Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!