G. Earl Kinley, age 88, of Upper Sandusky, died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church with Father Conrad Sutter OFM Conv. officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery with full military graveside services being conducted by Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Knights of Columbus No. 2050, St. Peter Catholic School or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view the life tribute DVD, send a condolence or share a memory.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!