Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Earl Dean Bowman, 86, of Wharton, died at 8:23 p.m. Jan. 3, 2021, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services for Earl Dean Bowman will be private.

Memorial contributions for Earl Dean Bowman may be given to the Wyandot County Humane Society or Flag City Honor Flight and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!