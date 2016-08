FOREST — E. Eugene Parsell, of Forest, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016 at Birchaven Village, Findlay.

He was 79.

The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest.

Visitation is from 3-5 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday’s paper.