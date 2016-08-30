FOREST — E. Eugene Parsell, of Forest, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016 at Birchaven Village, Findlay. He was 79.

The funeral is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest, with the Rev. Rex Roth officiating. Interment will follow at York Street Cemetery. Visitation is from 3-5 and 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.

