Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Dwight L. Mattix, age 67, of Wharton, passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at the Findlay Hospice Care Center.

A funeral service for Dwight L. Mattix is 11 a.m. Friday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at Wharton Richland Union Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour before the service time on Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!