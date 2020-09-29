Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Dwight A. Swerline, age 88, of Sycamore, died at Fairhaven Community on Sept. 26, 2020.

A private funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday at Sycamore United Methodist Church with pastors Kristin Buchs and Gary Glasscock officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. A public visitation is 12-2 p.m. Thursday at Sycamore Uinted Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sycamore United Methodist Church in care of Walton Moore Funeral Home, 201 W. Saffel Ave., Sycamore, OH 44882. Walton Moore Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

