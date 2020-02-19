Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Dr. Robert E. Beidler, age 87, of Tipp City, passed away at 5:25 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Sycamore Medical Center in Miamisburg.

Robert was born July 6, 1932, in Upper Sandusky, to Thomas R. and Bernice M. (Cochran) Beidler, both of whom are deceased. Also preceding him in death was his wife, Natalie A. (Johnson) Beidler; and a brother, Richard C. Beidler.

He is survived by his children, Deborah A. (Daniel) Wysni, White Oak, Pennsylvania; and Robert C. (Jeana Adducchio) Beidler, Lebanon. He also is survived by six grandchildren: Kathryn Brown, Megan (Eric) Trick, Jami (James) Bopp, Danielle (Mark) Covelli, Dylan (Alexa) Wysni and Devin Wysni; as well as nine great-grandchildren.

Robert was a 1950 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School and received a bachelor’s degree in 1954 from the College of Wooster, where he met his beloved Natalie.

Robert and Natalie were married Jan. 1, 1955, in Gainesville, Florida. He then went on to earn his master’s degree and doctorate in education from Ohio State University.

Robert was a teacher, coach, principal, and assistant superintendent at several schools and cities in Ohio. He was superintendent of the Tipp City School District from 1969 until his retirement in 1986. Robert was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the American Legion Post No. 586.

He and Natalie were members of the Oberlin Beach Association in Huron, where he served as the president of the association for many years. He loved to fish and he and Natalie spent their summers at their Lake Erie cottage, surrounded by their many friends and family.

Robert was a pillar of the community and a inspiration to his friends and family. Robert went home to be with the love of his life, Natalie, and is at peace. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A private family gravesite service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

