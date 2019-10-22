BUCYRUS — On Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, Dr. Michael (Mike) A. Johnson, loving husband to Sally, father of six children and grandfather of 25 grandchildren, passed away at the age of 73 after a courageous year-long battle with leukemia.

Mike was born on June 28, 1946, in Bucyrus, to the late Ray and Doris (Snodgrass) Johnson. He was a member and president of the first graduating class of Wynford High School in 1964.

While attending the Ohio State University, on July 3, 1966, Mike married the love of his life, Sally Nigh. Soon after, he received his undergraduate degree from the Ohio State University, and then graduated from medical school in Guadalajara, Mexico.

After medical school, he worked as a medical intern in Muncie, Indiana. Mike was fluent in Spanish and, while in Muncie, he enjoyed working in migrant clinics.

In April of 1976, Mike and Sally moved back to Bucyrus and he opened his family practice medical office and was honored and humbled to do what he loved most — care for all his patients for over 42 years. Most recently Mike served as the North Region medical director for OhioHealth.

Mike was happiest when surrounded by his family and sharing his many talents with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved breeding and raising black labs. In fact, bird hunting with his sons, sons-in-law and grandsons on Thanksgiving Day with his champion black labs was one of his favorite things to do.

He also loved spending time teaching his children and grandchildren fly fishing.

Mike loved tending to his vegetable garden and berry patch and will be remembered for teaching us how to can what was grown. He also enjoyed baking pies for all of the family holiday gatherings.

Mike will be remembered for his masterful woodworking talent. In recent years he created various furniture pieces that he built for his family and friends. He truly enjoyed making and donating furniture to the annual Rotary Auctionfest and other community fundraising events.

Mike was active in his faith and enjoyed attending weekly services at Good Hope Lutheran Church, and never missed the annual Christmas Eve service. When he was unable to attend, he’d faithfully listen to the radio broadcast of the worship service.

He was full of love for God, family, friends, patients and the community. Mike always found time to give back to the community in many ways. He was especially fond of his alma mater Wynford and volunteered his time caring for the student athletes as team doctor, planning and performing school physicals and running the scoreboard for the boys’ varsity and junior varsity basketball games for over 25 years. For the many years of service to Wynford Athletics as team doctor, he was honored to be inducted into Wynford’s Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the 2007-2008 class.

Mike also served many roles in the community including, Health First medical director, Crawford County coroner, Crawford County health commissioner and a little league board member.

In addition to Sally, his wife of 53 years, Mike is survived by six children, Matt (Cherie) Johnson, Shelly (Steve) Crall, Chris (Dara) Johnson, Mindy (Jay) Duke, Josh (Kristy) Johnson and Emily (Jason) Norris; 25 grandchildren, Mason, MacKenton, Maddy and Melanie Johnson; Nicole and Janelle Jackson; Allie, Alex and Josh Crall; Drew, Reed, Tess, Evan and Zack Johnson; Joey, Kindall, Kasey, Riley, Regan and Morgan Duke; Olivia, Weston and Miles Johnson; and Isabella and Graham Norris. Mike also is survived by two sisters, Sandy (Lenny) Lust and Julie (Bob) Nigh; and a brother, Dan (Barb) Johnson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

His family is receiving friends from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Friends are also invited to pay their respects to Dr. Mike from 10-10:50 a.m. Friday, before his funeral, set to begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Renee Ahern officiating. All services will take place at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 129 W. Charles St., Bucyrus. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, his family would appreciate donations be made payable to Good Hope Lutheran Preschool, Wynford Local Schools (these donations will go toward the purchase of basketball scoreboards in the new gym), or a charity of the donor’s choice. These gifts will be accepted through Wise Funeral Service or at the church on days of his services.

Memories are encouraged to be shared on his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.