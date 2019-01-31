ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Dr. Charles S. McClain, 89, of Macungie, Pennsylvania, passed away at Lehigh Center Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of Veralee (Hardenburg) McClain to whom he was married for 63 years last Aug. 20.

Born in Upper Sandusky, May 29, 1929, he was a son of the late Earl F. and Mary (Mathews) McClain.

Charles was a graduate of Wooster College, Wooster, received his master’s degree from Cornell University, Ithaca, New York and his Doctor of Musical Arts from the Eastman School of Music, Rochester, New York.

Before retiring in 1995, he was a professor of music, head of the music department, choir director and college organist at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania, for 25 years.

He oversaw the design of the organ for Egner Memorial Chapel and was acting dean of the college in 1974-75.

Previously he held positions at Wooster College, Waterloo Lutheran University in Waterloo, Ontario, Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa and as a church organist for St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Kitchener, Ontario and Trinity Lutheran Church in Sioux City.

Charles was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, Emmaus.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, where he served as a chaplain’s assistant.

He was a longtime member of the American Guild of Organists and the Organ Historical Society.

Charles will be remembered as a gentleman who loved the music of Bach, had a passion for teaching and getting to know his students, enjoyed studying genealogy and most importantly spending time with his family.

Survivors are his wife; daughter, Marjorie, of Gaithersburg, Maryland; sons, Phillip and wife Janet Hartery, of New Canaan, Connecticut; and Stephen and wife Anna Wonaschuetz, of Vienna, Austria; grandchildren Joseph, Christopher and Mariah Hartery McClain and Charles Maximilian McClain.

He was predeceased by a brother, Robert McClain; and a sister, Laura Graham.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Egner Memorial Chapel on the campus of Muhlenberg College, 2400 Chew St., Allentown, Pennsylvania.

A reception will be held at Hoffman House, 325 N. 23rd St., immediately following the service. Interment will follow at a later date at East Lawn Cemetery, Ithaca, New York.

Arrangements are by Stephens Funeral Home Inc., Allentown, www.stephensfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Muhlenberg College, Attention: Office of Advancement, 2400 Chew St., Allentown, PA 18104 or the Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, 3461 South Cedar Crest Boulevard, Emmaus, PA 18049.